Bandits attack Sokoto military base, kill nine soldiers, three mobile policemen

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

BANDITS have killed nine soldiers, three mobile policemen and three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during an attack on a military base in Sokoto State.

Multiple security sources familiar with the incident told newsmen on Sunday that it happened at Burkusuma camp in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to them, the terrorists arrived in the military base in large numbers on Friday and started shooting sporadically.

A former Chairman of Sabon Birni LGA Idris Muhammad Gobir, who confirmed the attack, said many security operatives in the military base were still missing.

“We received the report on the attack from a resident of the area using Nigerien network. But I will still contact him for more updates on the attack and get back to journalists,” Gobir said.

He said the bandits burnt down two patrol vehicles during the attack.

Also, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Aminu AlMustapha Gobir, confirmed the attack, adding that 12 security personnel were killed in action.

The state’s Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters Garba Moyi confirmed the attack.

He added that the number of casualties had not been ascertained.

The State Police Spokesperson Sanusi Abubakar did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him by this reporter for comments.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

