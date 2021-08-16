25.5 C
Abuja

Bandits kill four, kidnap 15 students in Zamfara college

Vincent UFUOMA
Bandits

AT least four persons, including an officer of the Nigerian Police Force, were killed by bandits in Zamfara State on Sunday.

The incident happened when the terrorists stormed the State’s College of Agriculture located in the Bakura Local Government Area to kidnap students of the college.

The College Registrar Aliyu Bakura, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday morning, said that the attackers invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident to The ICIR on the phone, said that the command was on the kidnappers’ trail.

He said that Police operatives, while on extensive bush combing at the college’s surrounding areas, had rescued 3 staff who would be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkana had held an emergency meeting with the college authorities where he assured that the police was working with other sister security agencies to secure the release of the remaining kidnapped persons still in the custody of the terrorists.

In July, the Provost of the school Habibu Mainasara was kidnapped from his official residence in the institution.

The bandits demanded a ransom of N5 million from his family.

Vincent UFUOMA
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Bandits kill four, kidnap 15 students in Zamfara college

