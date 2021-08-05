Gunmen kidnap Zamfara Assembly Speaker’s parents, others

The victims include the speaker’s father, stepmother and four others.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying the Command has sent operatives out on a mission to rescue the abducted victims.

READ ALSO:

Doctors give Zamfara govt two-week ultimatum to resolve insecurity

Zamfara Senator resigns from PDP, keeps mum on new party

Security agencies kill 115 Nigerians in six months with arms funded by Nigerians –Amnesty International

“The unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and kidnapped the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons.The command has deployed a squad of security personnel to rescue the abducted persons,” he said.

Zurmi LGA has witnessed series of kidnappings and terrorism in the past few years.

In June 2021, The ICIR reported that unidentified gunmen invaded Zurmi, killing at least 30 people and leaving several others injured.

The State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran was attacked by gunmen in 2020 along Zurmi-Jibiya road.

Dauran was caught in a crossfire between two rival bandit groups, and his driver was shot dead during the attack.

In 2019, the terrorists had stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in the LGA and kidnapped six persons during the raid.