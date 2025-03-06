BBC opens applications for 2025 Komla Dumor Award

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has announced applications for the 2025 Komla Dumor Award, celebrating outstanding journalism in Africa.

Now in its 10th year, the award honours the legacy of Komla Dumor, a distinguished Ghanaian broadcaster and former BBC World News presenter known for his commitment to telling authentic African stories.

The Komla Dumor Award celebrates excellent African journalists who demonstrate exceptional storytelling skills, delivering compelling and original African stories with depth, accuracy, and insight.

The winner will receive a three-month placement at the BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience across various BBC News platforms.

Applicants must be living and working as journalists in Africa, with excellent journalism skills, including digital and social media. Broadcasting experience is preferable, and candidates should have a strong on-air presence and the ability to pitch original African story ideas. Fluency in English is required.

Applications are open until March 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM GMT.

To apply, visit the application page here.