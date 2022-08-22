25.6 C
Abuja

Benue Police Command arrest 18 suspected kidnappers

Ijeoma OPARA
Suspected kidnappers arrested in Benue
AT least eighteen suspected kidnappers were apprehended by the Benue State Police Command on Monday.

They were arrested while trying to evade police checkpoints in the Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Catherine Anene said community members collaborated with the police to arrest the criminals.

“On 21/08/2022 at about 0730hrs information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado Local Government Area.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest eighteen suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area,” the statement said.

According to the police, live ammunition and a rifle were recovered from the suspects.

“Items recovered from them include; one (1) AK-47 rifle and two (2) magazines loaded with thirty (30) rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. Investigation is ongoing.”

Benue State has witnessed an increase in kidnapping and insecurity recently.

According to the State Governor Samuel Ortom, terror attacks in the state since 2011 have left more that 5,000 people dead.

Ortom also said the Federal Government is to blame for the insecurity in the state, claiming that culprits arrested for terror activities were not prosecuted.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

