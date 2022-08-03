Ortom condemns arson attack on Benue APC chieftain’s house

BENUE State governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the house of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Usman Abubakar, popularly known as ‘Young Alhaji’.

Unknown arsonists attacked and set ablaze Abubakar’s residence in the Otukpo area of Benue in the early hours of Wednesday.

Abubakar, a one-time senatorial candidate of Benue South, was said to have displayed a mock coffin of the All Progressives (APC), with a condolence register, at the front of his house few days ago.

Confirming the attack, Abubakar said, “Yes, they set fire on my house in Otukpo. It affected the security house.”

Speaking on the mock coffin, he said, “I kept the casket to show that our party APC is about to die and there is a need to save it. It is just a message.

“Today is the fourth day the coffin was placed in front of my residence. I am the one that kept the coffin there. I did that because of the happenings in the party in my zone. I did that to show that if something is not done quickly, the party will call for oxygen.”

Reacting to the incident, Benue State governor Ortom described the attack as unacceptable, barbaric and anti-democratic.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, the governor sympathised with Abubakar and urged him not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident.

He also directed security operatives to go after the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The governor further warned politicians who are causing unnecessary tension in the state due to political differences to desist or be prepared to face the long arm of the law.