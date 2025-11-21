[BREAKING] FG, Plateau, Katsina shut schools over insecurity

THE Federal Government has shut down all 41 Unity Schools in the country over growing spate of abductions and other forms of insecurity.

The Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, announced this in a circular on Friday.

Part of the circular reads, “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges.

“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister.”

The affected schools include FGGC Minjibir; FGA Suleja; FTC Ganduje; FGGC Zaria; FTC Kafancha; FGGC Bakori; FTC Dayi; FGC Daura; FGGC Tambuwal; FSC Sokoto; FTC Wurno; FGC Gusau; FGC Anka; FGGC Gwandu; FGC Birnin Yauri; FTC Zuru; FGGC Kazaure; FGC Kiyawa; FTC Hadejia; FGGC Bida; FGC New Bussa; and FTC Kuta-Shiroro.

Others are FGC Ilorin; FGGC Omu-Aran; FTC Gwanara; FGC Ugwolawo; FGGC Kabba; FTC Ogugu; FGGC Bwari; FGC Rubochi; FGGC Abaji; FGGC Potiskum; FGC Buni Yadi; FTC Gashau; FTC Michika; FGC Ganye; FGC Azare; FTC Misau; FGGC Bajoga; FGC Billiri; and FTC Zambuk.

Similarly, the Plateau State Government has directed the immediate closure of all basic schools in the state, citing urgent need for preventive action.

A statement issued by the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board on Friday said Government Junior Model Secondary Schools would close effective Saturday, November 22, 2025, while Primary and Day Schools would shut from Monday, November 24, as a precautionary measure.

“The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has directed the immediate closure of schools across the state. This decision is underscoring the urgent need for preventive action,” the statement read.

The Board also directed Local Government Education Authorities, school heads, and community leaders to cooperate and remain vigilant.

“The Board assures parents, guardians, and stakeholders that this closure is a temporary but necessary step to forestall potential threats and to reassure communities that the government is prioritising the well-being of our learners,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Katsina Government through its Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of all public schools across the state due to rising security concerns.

The order prompted thousands of boarding students to return home shortly after the announcement.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, said on DW Hausa that the closure was a precautionary measure, following recent attacks in neighbouring states.

He urged parents, caregivers, teachers, and the public to abide by the order as officials monitor the security situation in the country to safeguard students and staff.

Jibia explained that most schools had already concluded first-term academic activities.

The latest development comes less than 24 hours after gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School in the Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, and abducted scores of students and teachers, in the early hours of Friday, the second mass abduction within a week.

Several community members who visited the school after the incident confirmed the attack and described it as a coordinated operation carried out between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

The Head of Department, Disaster and Relief, Agwara Local Government, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, also confirmed the attack,

Friday’s abduction came five days after terrorists attacked Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State, where about 25 female students were whisked away and a staff member was killed. A guard was also injured during the early-morning assault.

Reacting to the latest incident, the Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack and announced that security forces had already been deployed for an immediate rescue operation.