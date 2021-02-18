Buhari appoints Audi, Nababa as heads of Civil Defence, Correctional Service

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Audi and Haliru Nababa as new heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) respectively.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, director of press & public relations, Ministry of Interior, on Thursday.

According to Manga, the appointment of Audi followed the retirement of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, outgoing NSCDC commandant.

“Audi emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going commandant,” the statement read.

Manga added that Buhari also nominated Nababa as the new comptroller-general of NCS, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

Manga wrote that Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, who is also the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), had sent his congratulatory messages to the newly appointed heads.

He noted that Aregbesola had called on the appointed heads to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services and work towards achieving synergy with other security agencies in the country.

He said the minister asked them to ensure synergy with a view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the Buhari-led administration.