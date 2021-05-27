We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya, a Major General, as the new chief of Army staff (COAS).

This is contained in a statement signed by Acting Director of Defence Information Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday.

According to the statement, Yahaya was prior to his appointment the general officer commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent theatre commander of the Counterterrorism and Counter Insurgency in the North East code-named, ‘Operation Hadin Kai.’

Yahaya replaces late Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in the ill-fated military aircraft that crashed while landing in Kaduna last week.

The cause of the crash, which was attributed to bad weather, killed all persons onboard.

The victims were laid to rest at the military cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.