Buhari asks Senate to confirm new board members of EFCC

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

Buhari explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

George Abang Ekpungu from Cross Rivers State is the secretary of the commission.

Buhari urged the Senate to confirm the nominees in the ‘usual expeditious manner.’

Lukman Mohamed (Edo State) and Anumba Adaeze (Enugu State) will both serve as board members

Others are Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara) and Yahaya Muhamed (Yobe).