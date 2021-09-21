25.3 C
Abuja

Buhari’s govt not interested in naming, shaming terrorism financiers – Femi Adesina

Vincent Ufuoma
Femi Adesina: "Nigeria in its past and maybe present state may be unlovable, but it remains our country." Credit: Twitter/@UNICEF_Nigeria

THE President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not interested in naming or shaming sponsors and financiers of terrorism, Presidential Spokesperson Femi Adesina has said.

Adesina stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Rather than publicly naming and shaming the culprits, Adesina said the Federal Government was only interested in bringing them to justice.

“Naming and shaming would not be the motive, rather bringing malefactors to justice would be it,” he said.

“Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody, rather it wants to bring them to justice.

“The United Arab Emirates has brought some names and the Attorney General of the Federation has responded to that matter, saying that in due course, all these people would have their days in court.

“Rest assured that these people (terror financiers) would be tried before justice and justice would have its way.”

He also said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other related agencies were investigating the allegations against suspected terror funders in the country.

Adesina’s comments came after the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) named six Nigerians among financiers of terrorism globally.

The six Nigerians include Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

