Buhari breaks silence on ENDSARS protests, says misconducts by officers would be visited

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday broke his silence on the ENDSARS protests taking place across the country, saying that all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts within the disbanded unit are brought to justice.

The President was speaking barely 24 hours after Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police announced on Sunday the dissolution of the brutal and controversial SARS following protests by Nigerian youths demanding for its scrapping.

Buhari who appeared in a one-minute thirty-seven-second video clip posted on the social media Monday afternoon by his office stated that the “disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

He was speaking during the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

“I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force” he said.

The President expressed regrets over the killing of Sherif Ishaq, a young man in Ogbomoso, Oyo State during the protest adding that he has directed an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful act are brought to justice. We also deeply regret the loss of life of a young man in Oyo state during the recent demonstration. I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated,” Buhari said.

While noting that men and women of Nigerian Police are dedicated and hardworking officers, he stressed that the ‘few bad eggs’ in the Nigeria Police should not be allowed to tarnish the image of the force.

“It is important to recognize the diverse majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties the few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.”

As of the time of filing this report, many Nigerian youths across the nation are protesting against police brutality and reforms in the Nigerian Police Force.