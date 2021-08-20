Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB registrar

Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Education Ben Bem Goong made this known in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Buhari had also approved the reappointment of Abubakar Rasheed as executive secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC) for a second term of four years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed,” the statement said in part.

“The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021.”

Buhari also approved the reappointment of Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as registrar of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years, and Promise Mebine as the director/chief executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.