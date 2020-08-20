Buhari reappoints Ugbo as Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company for another four years.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Presidency’s Twitter handle where the approval of the renewed appointments of the company’s two executive directors was also confirmed.

The newly appointed directors are Babayo Shehu (Finance and administration) and Ife Oyedele (Engineering and Technical Services).

This renewal is set to take effect from August 25, 2020, and expected to last for a period of four years, the Presidency said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively,” the tweet read.

Ugbo who retains his position as Managing Director of the NDPHC is also a legal practitioner and infrastructure regulations specialist with extensive experience in electricity industry reform and privatisation.

He holds a Bachelor and Master of Law Degrees from the University of Lagos and was admitted to practice law in Nigeria in 1991.

Prior to his appointment in 2016, Ugbo had provided legal advisory services to public sector power entities including legal support to the former National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and to the Bureau of Public Enterprises during the privatization of the twenty successor companies of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Shehu has a First Class Honours, Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He began his working career with Bauchi State Development Board in 1981.

He had a career in banking from 1987 to 2003 and thereafter joined the federal public service in 2003 and was in the service from 2003 to 2014 until he was appointed to the NPHCDA in 2016.

Oyedele graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos in 1982. He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Institute of Directors.

Between 1982 and 1992, he worked in both the public and private sectors. He established his own company, Messrs Matcom Limited in 1992. He was the Managing Director of the company until his new appointment.

Three directors were also appointed but their names were yet to be disclosed.

“The appointment of three additional directors has also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.