Buhari to bandits: Surrender your weapons, or face disgraceful and violent ends

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned bandits terrorising Katsina Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and Kaduna states to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends.’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson quoted President Buhari as issuing the warning on Thursday when he had a meeting with Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Shehu, the president assured the people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

The president said bandits who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state and across the country, would not be spared.

He further stated that more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States would be under taken.

The president commiserated with Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include Atiku Maidabino, District Head of Yantumaki and Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa, APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council.

The meeting between the president and Masari followed recent spike in attacks in the state by bandits.

On Thursday, it was reported that bandits killed two persons killed in an attack on Dagwarwa village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

In April, precisely on the 18, bandits attacked communities in three local governments of Katsina State, killing 47 persons.