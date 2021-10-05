30.1 C
Abuja

Buhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly on Thursday

Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday, this week present the 2022 budget to the National Assembly.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege disclosed this while reading a letter from the president seeking some changes in the recently passed Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

In the letter, the president said the changes, which he is asking the National Assembly to approve in the MTEF/FSP, was in line with the newly enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, referred to the  Buhari’s letter to Senate Joint Committee on Finance for further legislative work.

He also directed the committee to expedite action on the request and report back to plenary latest on Wednesday.

