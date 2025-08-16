Bye election: Suspected vote buyer nabbed with N25.9m in Kaduna

THE Kaduna State Police command, working with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies, has arrested a suspected vote buyer ahead of today’s bye-elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, in a statement said that suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was apprehended at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at a popular hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confessed his intention to use the cash recovered from him (N25.9million) to bribe eligible voters and pleaded for leniency.

He cautioned that anyone, regardless of their social status, found attempting to compromise the elections would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command remains resolute in its duty to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair election,” Muhammad said urging Kaduna residents to come out and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The command assured the public of adequate security before, during, and after the elections.

The ICIR reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was set to hold bye-elections on Saturday, August 16, across 16 constituencies in 12 states, filling two senatorial seats, five House of Representatives positions, and nine state assembly slots.

The polls follow vacancies created by resignations, deaths, and court-ordered reruns.

The INEC, on Thursday, August 14, announced that all sensitive materials for the elections had been delivered to state offices, with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) fully configured.