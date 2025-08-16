back to top

Bye election: Suspected vote buyer nabbed with N25.9m in Kaduna

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Map of the Chikun LGA of Kaduna state
Location of Chikun LGA, where Kuriga town falls to in the Kaduna state map
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE Kaduna State Police command, working with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies, has arrested a suspected vote buyer ahead of today’s bye-elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, in a statement said that suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was apprehended at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at a popular hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confessed his intention to use the cash recovered from him (N25.9million) to bribe eligible voters and pleaded for leniency.

He cautioned that anyone, regardless of their social status, found attempting to compromise the elections would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command remains resolute in its duty to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair election,” Muhammad said urging Kaduna residents to come out and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.


     

     

    The command assured the public of adequate security before, during, and after the elections.

    The ICIR reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was set to hold bye-elections on Saturday, August 16, across 16 constituencies in 12 states, filling two senatorial seats, five House of Representatives positions, and nine state assembly slots.

    The polls follow vacancies created by resignations, deaths, and court-ordered reruns.

    The INEC, on Thursday, August 14, announced that all sensitive materials for the elections had been delivered to state offices, with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) fully configured. 

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement