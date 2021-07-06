We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta in Canada Kelechi Madu has slammed the governments of Nigeria and Kenya over the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Madu said Kanu’s arrest violated international law and called for his immediate release.

In a statement posted on his official LinkedIn account, the Nigerian-Canadian lawyer and politician said the Igbo and other ethnic groups in Nigeria, who were calling for Nigeria to be renegotiated, were not seeking violence or war.

“Nigeria is burning, and the people of Nigeria, except those who are holding the country down want out. You cannot destroy the hope and aspiration of a people destined for greatness and expect them to bow down in servitude.

“You cannot destroy a generation of people and expect them to not fight for their freedom. The power of the gun, state sponsored terrorism will not achieve peace, or the preservation of Nigeria,” Madu wrote.

He said those agitating to cede from Nigeria were in search of peace, progress and the advancement of their people.

“They seek fairness, safety, equity and justice for their people. They seek the opportunity for their children to grow up and achieve their God-given abundant potential. They seek the rise of a people with the work ethic, intellect and capacity to be a truly global super power on the continent of Africa. They seek dignity over inhumane treatment. They seek life over death,” the statement said.

He said if reports suggesting that Kanu was abducted in Kenya, with the active collaboration of the Kenyan government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta were true, then both Nigeria and Kenya violated international law and the rule of law.

“The Attorney General of Nigeria Abubakar Malami is a disgrace to the rule of law, and not worthy to be an officer of the court. He has shown himself to be a bigot who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic society governed by the dictates of the rule of law,” the statement added.

Madu said actions taken since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had not been in Nigeria’s best interest and urged the Nigerian government to ensure Kanu’s safety and immediate release.

He also called on the international community, and in particular the governments of US, UK, Canada, Germany, Israel and Europe ‘to use all their power, including diplomacy’ to ensure the safety and release of Kanu.

The minister further called on the leaders of these nations to “ensure real consequences for this arbitrary violations of internationally accepted democratic norms and rules that govern civilized people, but above all, the arbitrary violations of Mazi Kanu’s fundamental human rights.”

He also urged friends of the black race to unite and liberate the people of Nigeria from what he described as “bondage” and from the claws of “corrupt and inept politicians who have no business being near the corridor of Nigeria’s political power.”