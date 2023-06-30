Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

DOCUMENTARY filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000.

The Catapult film fund is offering the Catapult Development Grant. The organisation gives early support to propel projects that hold the promise of a story that should be uniquely told in film.

The grant enables filmmakers to develop their projects to the next level, at the early stage when funding is hard to find. The grant supports powerful and moving storytelling by filmmakers with a strong voice across a broad spectrum of subject matter.

Catapult accepts applicants who can arrange to have a U.S. 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. Grantees will need a fiscal sponsor in order to receive the funds.

The deadline for the submission of the application is July 10, 2023. Interested persons can apply here