27.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
Catapult-Development -Grant-2023-for-Documentary-Filmmakers
Catapult-Development -Grant-2023-for-Documentary-Filmmakers

Related

DOCUMENTARY filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The Catapult film fund is offering the Catapult Development Grant. The organisation gives early support to propel projects that hold the promise of a story that should be uniquely told in film.

    The grant enables filmmakers to develop their projects to the next level, at the early stage when funding is hard to find. The grant supports powerful and moving storytelling by filmmakers with a strong voice across a broad spectrum of subject matter.

    Catapult accepts applicants who can arrange to have a U.S. 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. Grantees will need a fiscal sponsor in order to receive the funds.

    The deadline for the submission of the application is July 10, 2023. Interested persons can apply here 

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Dubawa wins at the Global Facts award

    DUBAWA has emerged winner of the highest impact fact check at the Global Fact...
    Crime

    Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive

    OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command are on the trail of...
    Oil and Gas

    Why cooking gas price fell in May despite year-on-year rise – experts

    THE price of cooking gas fell in May for the first time this year,...
    Entertainment

    My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

    NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed...
    News

    Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

    THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered military officers who are superior in rank to...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Female police officer detained for attempting to resign

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EFCC arrests Buhari’s former power minister over alleged N22bn fraud

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Dubawa wins at the Global Facts award

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.