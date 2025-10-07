CBN caps PoS agents’ daily transactions at ₦1.2m, insists on geo-tagging of operators

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has capped daily cash-out transactions for Point of Sale (POS) agents at N1.2 million and N100,000 for individual customers under a new set of guidelines released to regulate agent banking operations across the country.

The apex bank said the new framework will take immediate effect, while provisions relating to agent location and exclusivity will become effective from April 1, 2026.

The circular, signed by the Director of the Payments System Policy Department, Musa Jimoh, was addressed to all deposit money banks, other financial institutions, and payment service providers.

“POS agents are restricted to a maximum of N1.2 million per day. Individual customers are limited to N100,000 in daily transactions.

“These limits are intended to curb misuse, enhance financial integrity, and protect consumers within the agent banking framework,” it stated.

The guidelines also noted that the “CBN may vary or amend the transaction limits specified from time to time for each service in line with the extant CBN Guide to Charges for Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria.”

The new framework mandated that all agent banking transactions must be conducted through a dedicated account or wallet maintained by the principal financial institution, adding that use of non-designated accounts for agent operations is now prohibited, and violations will attract sanctions.

It noted that agents found guilty of fraud, misconduct, or other offences will be personally liable and may face termination or placement on an industry watchlist.

Under the new framework, the financial institutions, referred to as “principals,” are expected to publish and regularly update the list of their agents on their official websites and display the same in their branches.

The guidelines require that super agents, who are only authorised to manage other agents, operate with at least 50 agents spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, to ensure wider access to financial services in rural and underserved areas.

The guideline also prohibited agents from relocating, transferring, or closing their business premises without written approval from their principals or super agents, adding that any relocation notice must be posted visibly at the business premises for at least 30 days to notify customers.

The CBN directed that all agent banking devices must be geo-fenced, restricting their operations strictly to registered locations.

This comes after the bank issued a directive on August 25 requiring all PoS terminals to be geo-tagged within 60 days, effective August 26, 2025, with a compliance deadline of October 20, 2025.

The move, according to the CBN, was prompted by rising cases of fraudulent PoS transactions across the country.

Geo-tagging is the process of adding geographic identification metadata, such as latitude and longitude, to digital content like photos, videos, websites, and SMS messages. This embedded location data allows content to be displayed on a map and correlated with other location-based information, enabling users to find items by location, track assets, or simply share their whereabouts.

However, as earlier reported by The ICIR, the directive triggered concerns among PoS operators, who warned that rigid location tagging could disrupt business operations, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities where power supply and internet connectivity are unreliable.

Some operators also warned that rigid location tagging would restrict mobile transactions, a critical service for traders and commuters in underserved areas.

Part of the new guideline was the real-time transactions and transparency, which the apex bank ordered that all agent transactions be conducted on a real-time basis using secure and interoperable payment systems.

It stressed that financial institutions must submit monthly returns to the CBN by the 10th of every month, detailing transaction volumes, fraud incidents, active agent counts, customer complaints, and agent training activities.

It added that defaulting banks or agents risk sanctions, including suspension from onboarding new agents, blacklisting, removal of management officials, or licence revocation.