31.1 C
Abuja

CBN records 190% growth in digital currency transaction in one year

News
Harrison Edeh
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele presenting eNaira symbol to President Muhammadu Buhari year. CREDIT: BBC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has recorded 190 per cent improvement on digital transactions of the e-Naira since the system was launched in October 2021.

The apex bank expressed its commitment to build on the recorded successes to grow transactions on digital economy, while encouraging more Nigerians to embrace the platform.

The CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora, who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday November 1 at an executive seminar entitled, ‘Digitalisation of Money and Monetary Policy in Nigeria’, said the volume of eNaira in circulation was N2.10bn, with 3,320 merchants, including Shoprite, Sahad Stores and A. A. Rano, successfully registered on the platform across the country.

Obiora said the CBN was primed to reach lofty heights in the adoption and integration of its digital currency programme, in collaboration with the Federal government and other relevant stakeholders, as it continued to unlock new phases and possibilities in facilitating reduction in cash processing costs, and creating an efficient payment ecosystem in Nigeria.

He added that in addressing the issues associated with the digitalisation of money and monetary policy, the transmission of monetary policy had been aided by the growth of money supply, which he said signified the direction of liquidity and changes in price level.

He noted that the effectiveness of the control of these important macroeconomic tools would determine the extent to which the growth in national output would impact the Nigerian economy.

“We must continue to improve on the rate of adoption of the eNaira, especially for the informal sector of the economy. Pooling all these factors together will strengthen the transmission mechanism of monetary policy, improve payments system and lead a more stable economy,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The eNaira is a digital currency recently launched by the CBN to drive e-transactions in Africa’s most populous nation.

The keynote speaker, who was the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the apex bank had taken transformational steps in entrenching a culture of big data and data analytics as tools for effective policy-making.

“As regulators, we are mindful of the possibility that the new forms of innovative financial products or services could render some existing banking laws and regulations obsolete and potentially harm financial growth,” Emefiele said.

He noted that this had necessitated new and revised guidelines, regulation and legislations to address potential infringement, alter private sector incentives and reorganise the market to promote competition and encourage new entrants.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

 Obi support group expresses worry over blockage of its crowd funding account

A SUPPORT group of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has...
Impact

NYSC introduces new medical fitness policy for corps members after ICIR investigation

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reviewed its policy on medical fitness for...
News

Oyo LP deputy chair defects to PDP over internal crisis

THE Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Oyo State, Mayoress Olayinka, has...
Featured News

NYSC: Prospective Corps members to present fitness certificates

THE National Youth Service Corps has announced that prospective corps members will henceforth present...
Media Opportunities

Online News Association organises women’s leadership accelerator

THE Online News Association (ONA) is accepting candidates for the Women's Leadership Accelerator. The yearlong intensive...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article Obi support group expresses worry over blockage of its crowd funding account

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.