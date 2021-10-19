Centre decries spike in cholera outbreak, tasks FG on urgent solutions

— 1 min read

THE Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA), on Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to expedite actions on developing sustainable solutions to curb rising cases of cholera outbreak in the country.

Executive Director of CESDA Olusola Babalola said within nine months, more than 3,000 persons had died from the disease outbreak, hence the need for inclusive actions from state governments and local authorities.

“Over three thousand Nigerians have died of the disease in the last nine months in the country with the death toll covering 31 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Governments at all levels and relevant agencies should intensify efforts in bringing a lasting solution to the menace.,” he disclosed in a statement.

On September 14, a report by the China Global Television Network (CGTN) put the death toll from the cholera outbreak in the country at 2,323.

As of the period, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that a total of 69,925 suspected cases of the disease were already recorded in 25 states.

By October 8, WaterAid Nigeria disclosed that over 3, 000 cholera-induced deaths had occurred across Nigeria. The disease is also pronounced in the FCT and internally displaced camps.

“WaterAid is deeply concerned about the cholera outbreak that affected communities in several states in Nigeria, claiming over 3,000 lives so far – especially affecting young children between five and 14 years old,” Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria Evelyn Mere said

Though treatable if detected early, cholera has been identified as a water-borne disease that kills faster than some well-known dreadful diseases, if adequate attention is not accorded to it, or not properly managed.

Babalola, however, urged governments to reinforce disease management and laboratory diagnosis, urging them to provide materials for risk communication, response guidelines, among other support to the affected states.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) advised against open defecation, indiscriminate refuse dumping, and improper disposal of waste, among others, calling for proper public hygiene of their surroundings.

“CESDA will continue to seek partnership with relevant stakeholders and advocate for actions that will bring about lasting solutions in communities through public awareness campaigns and sensitization on basic sanitation and good hygiene practices across communities.

“In addition, people with cholera-related symptoms such as vomiting nausea and weakness should report at the nearest health facilities within their communities for testing and treatment.

“As part of our mandate, (CESDA) will continue to engage stakeholders on tackling the outbreak of the disease, while we implore governments at all levels to prioritize and be committed to providing inclusive access to safe water supply, proper sanitation, hygienic and sustainable environment.”