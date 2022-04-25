CESDA partners EU, British Council to end open defecation in Abuja

— 2 mins read

THE Centre For Environmental Sustainability And Development Awareness (CESDA) is collaborating with the European Union (EU), British Council, Market Association of Men and Women, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and other stakeholders to end open defecation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Towards actualising the objective, CESDA organised a program titled ‘Public presentation on the outcome/findings; curbing the effect of open defecation and cholera in children 0-5 years in markets and motor parks in Federal Capital’ in Abuja on April 21.

CESDA had initially visited some of the areas affected by open defecation in Abuja, including Uako Market, Life Camp Motor park, Gwari park and Gwarinpa-Kubwa expressway.

According to the organisers, the initiative is aimed at cleaning, advocating and sensitizing marketers, drivers and Abuja residents on the effects and consequences of open defecation and cholera in the community.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of CESDA Ishola Babalola bemoaned the effect of poor sanitation especially open defecation and cholera amongst Nigerians and insisted on the need for Nigerians to take responsibility and stop urinating in public places.

He explained that the initiative was informed by reported cases of open defecation and persistent outbreak of cholera in the country, particularly in Abuja.

Noting that Nigeria is leading the global demographics in open defecation and outbreak of cholera, he blamed the development on government’s failure to take action and people refusing to take responsibility.

Babalola said, “The project was implemented in FCT with the support of the European Union through the British council agents for citizen transformation (ACT) programme, aimed at reducing open defecation.

“The approach deployed relied on the declaration by the government to end open defecation by 2025 and ensuring that critical civil society voice is heard in the campaign process, especially in the area that requires administrative responses to resolve.

“Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari signed a presidential order 009 which is titled, “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order”.

He added, “Our objectives are to metabolize stakeholder sectors to action to discourage open defecation in motor garages, parks and markets in FCT, to sensitize the general public on the effect of open defecation on child mortality, to enhance the commitment of stakeholders to achieving SDG 3-3-2, and to reduce the infant death caused by the effect of diarrhoea in children under five years of age.”

Babalola further disclosed that the project has recorded success stories after the sensitization program.

“The project has positively impacted target beneficiaries in different ways. Some of the achievements recorded are contributions towards the order given by the Minister of State FCT for the cleaning up of the FCT satellite towns, cleaning up exercise carried out in Mabushi village during the 2021 World Water Day. We also carried out public sensitization and sanitation in Utako Modern Market as well as Gwarinpa/Kubwa Expressway,” he said.

The Component Manager of the EU funded, British Council implemented, Agent for Citizens Driven Transformation Program (ACT) Hafsat Mustapha expressed delight at the completion of the program.

She said, “The program is interesting actually, very fantastic. It’s one in a series of grant projects that we are funding. This is just one out of probably a hundred programs and to see it ends successfully is a great thing for us. We are happy that they are touching the lives of people within the small community that they work. We can hear and see evidence of outcomes and impact.”

Speaking further about the initiative, she disclosed that ACT was designed to strengthen the capacity of select civil service organisations and also strengthen their capacity to respond to regulatory issues on civil society appropriation.

“What we are doing is not solving the problems hundred per cent but contributing. Ours is a milestone contribution on whatever the big outcome everybody is hoping to see in future. At least we can confidently say that we have done well,” she added.

On her part, the National President of Market Men and Women Association Fatimah Sanni applauded the initiative and said measures have been put in place to stop open defecation in the marketplace.