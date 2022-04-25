- Advertisement -
23.1 C
Abuja

CESDA partners EU, British Council to end open defecation in Abuja

News
Mustapha Usman
A file picture of a man defecating in the open.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE Centre For Environmental Sustainability And Development Awareness (CESDA) is collaborating with the European Union (EU), British Council, Market Association of Men and Women, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and other stakeholders to end open defecation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Towards actualising the objective, CESDA organised a program titled ‘Public presentation on the outcome/findings; curbing the effect of open defecation and cholera in children 0-5 years in markets and motor parks in Federal Capital’ in Abuja on April 21.

CESDA had initially visited some of the areas affected by open defecation in Abuja, including Uako Market, Life Camp Motor park, Gwari park and Gwarinpa-Kubwa expressway.

According to the organisers, the initiative is aimed at cleaning, advocating and sensitizing marketers, drivers and Abuja residents on the effects and consequences of open defecation and cholera in the community. 

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of CESDA Ishola Babalola bemoaned the effect of poor sanitation especially open defecation and cholera amongst Nigerians and insisted on the need for Nigerians to take responsibility and stop urinating in public places.

He explained that the initiative was informed by reported cases of open defecation and persistent outbreak of cholera in the country, particularly in Abuja.

Noting that Nigeria is leading the global demographics in open defecation and outbreak of cholera, he blamed the development on government’s failure to take action and people refusing to take responsibility.

- Advertisement -

Babalola said, “The project was implemented in FCT with the support of the European Union through the British council agents for citizen transformation (ACT) programme, aimed at reducing open defecation.

“The approach deployed relied on the declaration by the government to end open defecation by 2025 and ensuring that critical civil society voice is heard in the campaign process, especially in the area that requires administrative responses to resolve.

“Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari signed a presidential order 009 which is titled, “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order”. 

He added, “Our objectives are to metabolize stakeholder sectors to action to discourage open defecation in motor garages, parks and markets in FCT, to sensitize the general public on the effect of open defecation on child mortality, to enhance the commitment of stakeholders to achieving SDG 3-3-2, and to reduce the infant death caused by the effect of diarrhoea in children under five years of age.”

Babalola further disclosed that the project has recorded success stories after the sensitization program.

“The project has positively impacted target beneficiaries in different ways. Some of the achievements recorded are contributions towards the order given by the Minister of State FCT for the cleaning up of the FCT satellite towns, cleaning up exercise carried out in Mabushi village during the 2021 World Water Day. We also carried out public sensitization and sanitation in Utako Modern Market as well as Gwarinpa/Kubwa Expressway,” he said.

The Component Manager of the EU funded, British Council implemented, Agent for Citizens Driven Transformation Program (ACT) Hafsat Mustapha expressed delight at the completion of the program.

- Advertisement -

She said, “The program is interesting actually, very fantastic. It’s one in a series of grant projects that we are funding. This is just one out of probably a hundred programs and to see it ends successfully is a great thing for us. We are happy that they are touching the lives of people within the small community that they work. We can hear and see evidence of outcomes and impact.”

Speaking further about the initiative, she disclosed that ACT was designed to strengthen the capacity of select civil service organisations and also strengthen their capacity to respond to regulatory issues on civil society appropriation.

“What we are doing is not solving the problems hundred per cent but contributing. Ours is a milestone contribution on whatever the big outcome everybody is hoping to see in future. At least we can confidently say that we have done well,” she added.

On her part, the National President of Market Men and Women Association Fatimah Sanni applauded the initiative and said measures have been put in place to stop open defecation in the marketplace.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

I’m not responsible for successive deaths of Oyo monarchs – Makinde

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde has urged his critics to stop linking him with...
Politics and Governance

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

ADAMA Adama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enadama Group, accused of multimillion-naira investment...
News

Alaafin: Head of Oyo Mesi to serve as regent

THE head of the Oyo Mesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola,...
News

Imo bunkering explosion: Buhari orders security agencies to clampdown on illegal refineries

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Nigerian security agencies to intensify the clampdown on operators...
Crime

NDLEA seizes cocaine in teabags, arrests four traffickers at Lagos, Abuja airports

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has thwarted fresh attempts by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Food crisis: Cost of preparing pot of jollof rice rises by 7.3 per cent...

For bribes, police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice (part two)

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

I’m not responsible for successive deaths of Oyo monarchs – Makinde

NIN: Equipment breakdown mars enrolment, Abuja residents besiege NIMC office at 4:00 am

NIN to be required to travel on train from May – NRC

NULGE to Buhari: Match your words with action on LG autonomy  

ASUU strike: Students express frustration as union, FG clash

Shocked by postponement, C​DD’s Election Analysis Centre asks INEC to ensure credible polls

Modern slavery: Nigeria ranks highest in Africa

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI’m not responsible for successive deaths of Oyo monarchs – Makinde

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.