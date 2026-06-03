Chaos in Akure schools over rumoured bandit threat as government allays fears

SEVERAL public and private schools in Akure, the Ondo State capital, struggled with a large turnout of parents and guardians who stormed their premises to take their children away on Wednesday.

The decision followed widespread rumour of bandits’ invasion of the city and alleged kidnapping threats within the metropolis.

While some parents succeeded in taking their children away from certain schools, leading to their closure, others were unable to do so, as they were convinced that the viral information was fake news.

Sources, who spoke with The ICIR said the incident happened around noon.

As they chaos escalated, the Ondo State Government dismissed the rumour and described the claim as false and unverified in a statement issued by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The government said, “there is no record, report, or incident of kidnapping in any primary, secondary, or tertiary institution in Akure,” stressing that all schools in the state capital remained safe.

He further noted that “security agencies, including the Police, Amotekun Corps, and DSS, have verified all school environments in Akure and confirmed normalcy,” adding that the government continued to work with school authorities and parents to maintain strict security measures.

Despite the government’s assurances, many schools closed or released students earlier than usual as worried parents reacted to the rumour.

The government urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

“We urge members of the public, especially parents and guardians, to disregard the fake news and refrain from sharing unverified information that is capable of causing panic and anxiety,” the government said.

Reaffirming its commitment to the safety of learners and educators, the government noted, “The safety of our children and teachers remains a top priority for the Aiyedatiwa administration.”

It also advised residents with genuine security concerns to report directly to the nearest Police or Amotekun station for appropriate action.

The ICIR reports that Akure is one of the areas that have been terrorised by armed non-state actors in Nigeria. The latest rumour followed nationwide protests that greeted the attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in May.

Two teachers were killed in the attacks, including Michael Oyedokun, who was later beheaded in captivity, while more than 40 pupils and staff were abducted.