Chief Imam sacked for criticising Buhari gets new appointment

THE former Chief Imam of Apo Mosque in Abuja, Nuru Khalid, who was sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, has gotten a new appointment barely 24 hours after his dismissal.

Khalid is now the Chief Imam of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, also in Abuja, where he will be leading prayers from April 8.

The Islamic cleric was initially suspended, and later sacked, after criticising Buhari’s poor handling of the country’s security challenges in a sermon he delivered on Friday.

In the sermon, he urged Nigerians not to participate in the 2023 elections if concerted efforts were not made by the government to guarantee their security.

However, the mosque committee, chaired by Saidu Dansadau, a serving senator, suspended the Khalid and ultimately terminated his appointment.

The Dansadau-led committee said interviews granted by Khalid after his suspension showed that he was unwilling to humbly reflect on the consequences of his utterances on the pulpit.

Parts of the sack letter addressed to the Chief Imam by the committee read, “We regret to inform you that from today (yesterday), April 4, 2023, you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited, following your suspension on April 2 this year.

“Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behavior. Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, let alone humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances.”

Khalid told newsmen on Monday evening that he has now been appointed as the Chief Imam of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja.

According to him, his appointment takes effect from Friday, April 8, when he would lead the congregation in prayers.

The cleric said the termination of his appointment by the Apo Mosque was the price he had to pay for speaking truth to power.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as clerics we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”