Childhood obesity now main form of malnutrition worldwide – UNICEF

CHILDHOOD obesity has overtaken underweight for the first time worldwide, affecting one in ten school-age children and adolescents, according to a new UNICEF report.

The study, ‘Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children,’ which was released on Tuesday, September 10, finds that 188 million children between the ages of 5 and 19 now live with obesity.

While the prevalence of underweight in this group has declined from nearly 13 per cent in 2000 to 9.2 per cent, obesity has more than tripled over the same period, from 3 per cent to 9.4 per cent.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children. Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health.”

According to the report, obesity now exceeds underweight in every region of the world except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

It noted that Pacific Island nations record the highest rates, with 38 per cent of children in Niue, 37 per cent in the Cook Islands, and 33 per cent in Nauru living with obesity.

In high-income countries, obesity affects 27 per cent of Chilean children, 21 per cent in the United States and 21 per cent in the United Arab Emirates.

Globally, about 391 million children are overweight, with many already obese.

UNICEF warned that the trend poses long-term risks such as diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers, and could cost the global economy over $4 trillion annually by 2035.

“The report warns that ultra-processed and fast foods – high in sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats and additives – are shaping children’s diets through unhealthy food environments, rather than personal choice. These products dominate shops and schools, while digital marketing gives the food and beverage industry powerful access to young audiences.

“For example, in a global poll of 64,000 young people aged 13-24 from over 170 countries conducted through UNICEF’s U-Report platform last year, 75 per cent of respondents recalled seeing advertisements for sugary drinks, snacks, or fast foods in the previous week, and 60 per cent said the advertisements increased their desire to eat the foods. Even in conflict-affected countries, 68 per cent of young people said they were exposed to these advertisements.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Without interventions to prevent childhood overweight and obesity, countries could face lifetime health and economic impacts exceeding, for example, US$210 billion in Peru, due to obesity-related health issues. By 2035, the global economic impact of overweight and obesity is expected to surpass US$4 trillion annually,” the report added.

UNICEF therefore urged more countries to act by banning junk foods in schools, restricting food marketing, enforcing clearer labelling, and expanding social protection so families can afford nutritious meals.

“In many countries, we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition – the existence of stunting and obesity. This requires targeted interventions,” said Russell. “

“Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development. We urgently need policies that support parents and caretakers to access nutritious and healthy foods for their children.”