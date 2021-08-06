CJN approves appointment of Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court Akande Aweneri Festus, on Friday.

The appointment was made following the retirement of the present Chief Registrar Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, scheduled for Sunday, August 8, 2021.

“The appointment of a new Chief Registrar was yesterday approved by the Honourable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, in acting capacity following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, Esq., who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on Sunday 8th August 2021, having served from July 2017 to August 2021,” it read.

According to her profile on the Supre Court website, she was employed as a Senior Registrar in the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1996 and promoted as Acting Deputy Chief Registrar in 2001, and became a Deputy Chief Registrar I in 2006.

She would formally assume the office of the Chief Registrar on Monday.

“The new Acting Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, Esq. will formally assume office on Monday 9th August 2021. She is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigeria. She was called to the Nigerian Bar on 7th June 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one-year intensive academic programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, Nigeria,’ it read.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court is the highest-ranking civil servant in charge of general court administration. Appointees of this office are saddled with the responsibility of assisting the CJN in discharging his administrative duties.