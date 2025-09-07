Clean energy transition: NEITI urges caution to protect Nigeria economy

THE Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has cautioned that the nation’s shift to cleaner energy should not be approached without consideration to its local context.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who made this remark during an exclusive interview with The ICIR stressed that the country must adapt the global energy transition within its own local context to avoid economic and social disruption.

He said the global movement towards renewable energy and net-zero emissions by 2060 was a reality Nigeria could not ignore.

However, he cautioned that the transition must take into account the nation’s dependence on oil and gas revenue, which currently sustains jobs, government budgets, and energy security.

“Energy transition is a very important development. For Nigeria, it’s a reality we cannot ignore. But we must approach it considering our national interest and sovereignty,” he said.

According to him, oil and gas revenues remain the backbone of the economy, with monthly allocations to states still dependent on crude oil earnings.

“Oil has sustained us, and it’s what governors gather every month to share. So if oil gives way to green energy, what happens to jobs, the budget, livelihoods tied to oil and gas?”

He noted that while developed countries were well ahead in renewable infrastructure, Nigeria lacked the institutional capacity and facilities to switch overnight.

“Developed countries are ready — they have Teslas, carbon-free cars, renewable infrastructure. Are we ready in Nigeria? No. Our infrastructure cannot support it immediately. Our institutions are not ready,” he stressed.

He noted that NEITI commissioned a study on the impact of energy transition on Nigeria’s economy with support from the Ford Foundation to guide policy.

Orji disclosed that the interim report is currently under review, after which a comprehensive policy brief will be released to provide government with data-driven recommendations.

“We want an empirical basis for engaging government on a national policy. When the study is concluded, we will prepare a policy brief so that government will have facts and figures to guide decisions. Because as we transition, we must ensure our reserves, jobs, and livelihoods are not jeopardised,” he explained.

Although Nigeria has developed a national energy transition plan with a net-zero emissions target of 2060, Orji described implementation as slow and symbolic.

“Government has developed a national energy transition plan with a net-zero target of 2060. But the road to 2060 has not fully started. The vehicle has not moved — maybe it’s still loading,” he remarked.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The NEITI helmsman emphasised that while Nigeria must embrace global best practices in sustainability, it cannot afford to copy developed nations without adaptation.

“Is it a concept we can ignore? No. It is global, and it concerns us. But we must approach it within our local context. That’s why NEITI is interfacing with all relevant agencies and companies in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that energy transition should be anchored on Nigeria’s peculiar needs — expanding investment in ICT, agriculture, and entertainment while managing oil revenue prudently to cushion the eventual decline of fossil fuel demand.

“What matters now is balance. As the world shifts, Nigeria must prepare carefully, so we don’t sacrifice jobs, revenue, and energy security on the altar of transition,” Orji said.