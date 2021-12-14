Climate Tracker seeks entries for solutions journalism fellowship

— 1 min read

CLIMATE Tracker, in partnership with One Earth, is inviting applications for its Local Sustainability Solutions Journalism Fellowship.

The program aims to promote storytelling focused on local solutions to environmental issues.

Fellows will write and publish powerful sustainability stories focused on local solutions in their countries or regions. They will receive training and mentoring while producing stories that will tell the world about untold local successes.

Solutions reporters around the world can apply for a six-month paid media mentorship-fellowship

Applicants must have at least one year of professional journalism writing experience and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Fellows will receive a stipend of US$165 per month during the duration of the fellowship.

The organiser says,” sustainability is more than a catchphrase. It is a building block for a world moving to drastically reduce carbon emissions, discover, and develop technologies of the future. Solutions reporters play a critical role in sharing sustainability stories.

“When we hear this word, we tend to think of renewable fuel sources, protecting the environment, and massive international projects and policies for net-zero emissions.”

The application deadline is January 7, 2022. Interested applicants can fill the form here.