back to top

Coalition: Mark, Aregbesola emerge ADC interim chairman, secretary

Reading time: 1 mins
Politics and Governance
Coalition: Mark, Aregbesola emerge ADC interim Chairman, Secretary
New leaders of ADC: Former Senate President David Mark and Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

FORMER Senate President, David Mark, and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, have emerged as the interim chairman and secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai, launched a coalition in Abuja on March 20.

After months of speculation over which platform the coalition would pursue its agenda, the ADC now appears as a key opposition party that will challenge President Bola Tinubu’s APC in the the 2027 elections.

According to a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbodiyan, who was present at a meeting of PDP leaders that met with Abubakar on Tuesday in Abuja, the coalition unanimously agreed to adopt ADC as their new political platform.

They also endorsed Mark and Aregbesola to lead the party..

El-Rufai confirmed the decision in a post.on his X handle.


     

     

    According to him, Aregbesola stated that he accepted the appointment with humility, a sense of duty, and hope for the party and the nation.

    He emphasised that parties should prioritise people’s interests, serve as more than just election-winning platforms, and play critical role in mobilising, organising, and empowering citizens towards their development and emancipation.

    Media reports also suggested that a former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, was picked as the interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC.

    The new leaders may be unveiled in Abuja today.

    Read Also:

    2023: ADC expels presidential candidate, seven others
    2023: Lawan, Machina excluded as Kachikwu, Akpabio make final list
    Why I’m contesting for Eti-Osa 2 seat in Lagos State – Ajibola Disu
    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement