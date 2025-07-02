Coalition: Mark, Aregbesola emerge ADC interim chairman, secretary

FORMER Senate President, David Mark, and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, have emerged as the interim chairman and secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai, launched a coalition in Abuja on March 20.

After months of speculation over which platform the coalition would pursue its agenda, the ADC now appears as a key opposition party that will challenge President Bola Tinubu’s APC in the the 2027 elections.

According to a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbodiyan, who was present at a meeting of PDP leaders that met with Abubakar on Tuesday in Abuja, the coalition unanimously agreed to adopt ADC as their new political platform.

They also endorsed Mark and Aregbesola to lead the party..

El-Rufai confirmed the decision in a post.on his X handle.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

According to him, Aregbesola stated that he accepted the appointment with humility, a sense of duty, and hope for the party and the nation.

He emphasised that parties should prioritise people’s interests, serve as more than just election-winning platforms, and play critical role in mobilising, organising, and empowering citizens towards their development and emancipation.

Media reports also suggested that a former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, was picked as the interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC.

The new leaders may be unveiled in Abuja today.