Condemned naira notes in viral video released by CBN – Police

THE Benue State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing bags of condemned naira notes discovered at a shop in Wadata, saying the shop-owner was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be in possession of the notes.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, December 13, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Catherine Anene, the notes had been condemned by the apex bank as waste, and handed over to the shop-owner Isah Suleiman, to be used as raw materials.

“Police detectives sent on investigation to the scene recovered wasted papers in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi.

“The owner of the shop, Mr. Isah Suleiman was invited for questioning and he tendered a licence issued to him by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for waste management. He added that these wasted papers are usually gotten from CBN and processed in mosquito repellents.”

Anene also stated that the police had contacted the CBN for further investigations.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also confirmed that the notes had been condemned by the CBN before being sold to Suleiman as waste.

A viral video had circulated across various social media platforms on Tuesday, showing bags of old naira noted discovered around the Police Barracks in the Wadata area of Benue State.