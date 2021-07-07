We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOUTH-WEST governors, on Tuesday evening, met with senators and House of Representatives members from the zone in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to discuss and harmonise areas of interest in the ongoing constitutional review.

Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who briefed reporters shortly after the closed-door meeting, said the zone had agreed to present a common position regarding the constitutional amendments.

Akeredolu also disclosed that a committee had been set up to harmonise the positions of governors and lawmakers from the zone.

READ ALSO:

APC, PDP have both failed to deliver dividends of democracy – Odinkalu

COVID-19: South West Governors agree to shut borders

Igboho’s lawyer writes SSS over house raid, demands N500m in damages

“The meeting, which had governors, distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives, discussed so many areas of interest,” he said.

“But most importantly, the meeting today deliberated on constitutional amendments. And we have resolved that we would present a common position as regards amendments to the constitution.

“In order to achieve this, this meeting has set up a committee. The committee is made up of distinguished Senators led by the caucus chairman, House of Representatives members led by the caucus chairman, and attorneys of the South-West states.

“The committee is to harmonise our positions so that we can present it as and when necessary before the two houses and, at the end of the day, have the constitutional amendment that has our serious input.”