    2023: Things to watch out for in South-West

    Vincent Ufuoma
    By Vincent Ufuoma
    PC: Vanguard News
    SEVERAL issues ranging from insecurity and post-election crises are some of the things to watch out for in the South-West in 2023.

    The region witnessed its first-ever mass shootings at a church in Owo last year. It also recorded various other forms of killings, including kidnappings and rituals.

    Although state governments within the region have taken decisive steps to equip the regional security outfit, Amotekun, and other sister security agencies towards curtailing insecurity within the region, happenings in the few days of this year have shown that insecurity might be a cause of concerns within the subnational this year.

    On January 1 this year, while many families were celebrating the festive seasons with their loved ones in fanfare, the families of Kehinde Fatinloye and his wife were in mourning in Abeokuta, Ogun State, following the brutal murder of the couple and their son by gunmen suspected to be assassins in Ogun State.

    Other cases of security challenges have been reported in several parts of the region since the year began. Earlier this week, communal clashes in Ondo State left more than two people dead and many others injured.

    Therefore, to combat security this year, various state governments need to step up their support for all the security outfits within the region. Leadership must be provided to security agencies for enhanced intelligence gathering and prompt responses to emergencies.

    2023 General Election, Governorship Tribunals

    The 2023 general elections and post-election litigations are other developments expected to happen in the South-West this year. Compared to other regions, elections in the South-West are relatively peaceful. Apart from the presidential election dominating the airwaves across the region, other key elections to watch out for are the governorship elections in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states.

    Although all the governors seeking re-election for 1second term in office in the region have the power of incumbency in their favour, the recent election in Osun State, where an opposition party defeated a sitting governor, has shown some of them might be in for electoral surprises in March.

    In Lagos, the incumbent governor’s party, Banajide Sanwo-Olu, has held power since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. It will take a formidable and united opposition to unseat the governor. Observers have noted the present opposition parties in the state have not shown any resolve they want to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

    In Ogun State, the in-house fighting of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might hand a second-term victory to the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun of the APC.

    One of the dangers to the re-election of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is his alignment with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his opposition to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

    The PDP stakeholders in the state have threatened to work against his re-election should he continue to work against Atiku.

    Other election-related matters to look out for in the South-West this year is the outcome of various election tribunals. There are ongoing electoral litigations from the outcome of last year’s gubernatorial elections in both Ekiti and Osun states.

