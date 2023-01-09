Raymond Dokpesi released after London arrest

THE management of African Independent Television (AIT) has announced the release of the founder of the company Raymond Dokpesi, after he was detained at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday.

According to the privately owned television broadcaster, Dokpesi arrived London via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa Airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers disembarked.

He was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty,” the media organisation stated.

The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by Chatham House, London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs, to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.