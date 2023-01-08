35.1 C
Abuja

How Buhari’s spokespersons failed him – Okunna

NewsPolitics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
Stella Okunna
Stella Okunna
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

WITH few months to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the first Nigerian female professor of mass communication, Stella Okunna, has said the President would have performed better if his spokespersons had the “courage” to tell him the “truth”.

Okunna was assessing the job done so far by Buhari’s spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Speaking in an interview with the Punch, she said the spokespersons failed to give the president the needed criticism and guidance to make him “do better”.

She said, “It is a case of the good, the bad and the ugly. I think there is too much propaganda.

“That is the problem with people who speak for the government in Nigeria;  too much praise-singing and too little constructive criticism of the leaders. Our duties as journalists are to be watchdogs; even as spokespersons, they are doing the work of a journalist for their principals.”

Okunna, who served as Anambra Commissioner for Information when Peter Obi was governor of the state, said the Buhari administration did not meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians who voted him in on the mantra of change in 2015.

“They were saying former president Goodluck Jonathan was weak and incompetent. Did they perform? Isn’t insecurity now worse than when Jonathan was there? Has education not collapsed at all levels? Has the Human Development Index, all the indices therein, not worsened? Has unemployment not escalated? Look at fuel (in terms of subsidy payment and scarcity), look at poverty. We are now the poverty capital of the world,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of her stint in politics under Obi, who is now the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February election, Okunna said she was guided by the ethics of mass communication which she taught in the university.

“I didn’t know Mr Peter Obi from Adam. The first time I met him was at the swearing-in for commissioners. I was terrified because I knew that as a professor of communication, he could make me information commissioner. I also knew that if he did not do well, I would become a propagandist or a liar, if I didn’t leave.

“I remember I walked up to Peter Obi and I told him, ‘I don’t know who you are, I don’t know whether you will do well. If you don’t do well, my teaching subject in the university is in the ethics of mass communications, I will not lie to you,’ ” she said.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Police foil attempted kidnap of Plateau Assembly Speaker

THE Plateau police command has foiled an attempt by gunmen to kidnap the Speaker...
Conflict and Security

NDLEA intercepts drug consignments in wooden statue, imported vehicle

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted drug consignments stacked in a...
News

SERAP urges FG, NERC to rescind electricity tariff hike, threatens lawsuit

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse...
Factcheck

2023 polls: Seven ways to avoid election misinformation

THE impact of information disorder has begun to play out in the build-up to...
Conflict and Security

Edo police confirm attack on train station, many abducted 

THE Edo State police command said suspected gunmen have attacked the Igueben station in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Police foil attempted kidnap of Plateau Assembly Speaker

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.