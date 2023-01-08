FG condemns Edo train attack, assures prompt response

THE federal government has condemned the abduction of train passengers at a train station in Igueben, Edo State.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation Henshaw Ogubuike described, in a statement on Sunday, the incident as despicable.

Ogubuike reassured members of the public that efforts were being made to secure the release of the abducted passengers.

”The Nigeria Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

”The government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation. Further details will be communicated later,” he noted.

Gunmen attacked the train station on Saturday January 7 and abducted many intending travellers to Warri, Delta state.

A statement released by the Edo state police command disclosed that the abductors, armed with AK-47 guns had invaded the train station, shooting into the air before fleeing with their captives.

Some of the passengers sustained bullet wounds during the attack.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has (NRC) shut down operations at the station indefinitely.

In March 2022, gunmen had also attacked a train along the Abuja-Kaduna railway, killing about 14 passengers and abducting over 60 others.

The abductees had been released in batches, with the last set regaining freedom seven months after.