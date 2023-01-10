33.1 C
Abuja
33.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s debts have exceeded limit, contravened law – Adebajo

Business and EconomyBanking and Finance
Theophilus Adedokun
DMO
DMO
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE chief executive of CFG Advisory, Adetilewa Adebajo, says borrowings by the Debt Management Office (DMO) have exceeded the limit, and have consequently contravened the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act and Fiscal Responsibility Act put in place to guide and regulate foreign borrowings.

Adebajo, expressing his displeasure with the country’s debt profile during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, described the securitization of the Ways and Means as “illegal”, saying the DMO violated its mandate not to borrow more than N1 trillion.

“There is no law that says the CBN can transfer its debts to the DMO. If there is any requirement on the National Assembly on domestic debts, the DMO is already empowered to raise money on domestic debts.

“The DMO is not mandated to go to the National Assembly before they borrow abroad, but the Ways and Means give them the right. But it is not supposed to exceed N1 trillion. It is at N22 trillion, which indicates that they have exceeded the limit. This is where the illegality comes in,” he said.

Adebajo argued that the DMO could be sued for violating the Act that guides and regulates its activities.

He said, “Don’t forget that the DMO can also be sued in its own capacity. It can be taken to court for breaking the law. It is clear. There is a doctrine of necessity; you are not supposed to borrow more than N1 trillion, so why N22 trillion? That is excessive.

“That means that you should have approached the National Assembly a long time ago and sent an Emergency Economic Rescue  Bill, which will seek to amend both the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the CBN Act to allow the DMO to borrow more. You do not go into an act of illegality and then come to rectify it.”

- Advertisement -

He emphasized the need to punish violators of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the CBN Act.

“First, all heads must roll. People must take responsibility for this mistake; we cannot continue like this. If we do, that means we don’t respect the law. This is impunity. We have a system in place, but you are now arguing that you want to securitize something.

“There are reasons why these laws were put in place; it is a financial circuit breaker. The solution is very simple, people who made this mistake must pay the price,” he maintained.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Banking and Finance

Redesigned Currency: CBN to monitor, enforce circulation by commercial banks

Three weeks to the expiration in legal tender of the N200, N500 and N1000...
Impact

Immigration sacks four personnel, demotes 14 over misconduct

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others over...
Health

Nigerian doctors threaten to embark on strike

MEDICAL doctors in Nigerian government hospitals, under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of...
Media Opportunities

ICFJ seeks nominations for 2023 Knight International Journalism Award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is seeking nominations for the 2023 ICFJ Knight International Journalism...
Media Opportunities

Social Documentary Network offers 2023 ZEKE award for systemic change

IN partnership with the Foundation for Systemic Change, the Social Documentary Network (SDN) is accepting entries...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Redesigned Currency: CBN to monitor, enforce circulation by commercial banks

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.