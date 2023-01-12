Buhari condemns ambush, killing of security personnel in Kaduna

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grief over the death of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday January 12 by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, also confirmed that, at least, seven officials of the NSCDC were killed during the ambush.

The President described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and saluted the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.

Shehu quoted the president as saying, “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The ICIR gathered that six local security personnel (vigilantes) were also killed alongside the NSCDC officers by bandits on Monday, January 9 at the Manini area along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway.

The attack was said to have happened around 3pm when the NSCDC personnel and vigilantes went to a local mining site in the area.

Also condemning the incident, the NSCDC Director of Public Relations Olusola Odumosu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the personnel, attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines, were on official duty at the Kuriga mining site when they were attacked.

“In honour of the slain personnel, the CG has directed that the Corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and that a national prayer involving both Christians and Muslims be organized at the Corps National headquarters, Abuja, to pray for God’s protection for all officers and men of the Corps in the new year, and avert a recurrence of such awful incident,” the statement added.