20.1 C
Abuja

Afenifere kicks as INEC says elections may be postponed, cancelled due to insecurity

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Nigeria Elections
Nigeria Elections
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against plans to postpone or cancel the 2023 general elections.

Afenifere gave the warning while reacting to INEC’s suggestion that the election may be cancelled or postponed due to the high level of insecurity in parts of the country.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had, while speaking at the validation of election security training resources held in Abuja on Monday, January 9, lamented the growing wave of election-related violence across the country.

Yakubu, represented by the Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), INEC’s training arm, Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, expressed fears that the trend, if not checked, could lead to the cancellation or postponement of the polls.

“Moreover, if the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder the declaration of elections results and precipitate a constitutional crisis, ” he said.

Stating that elections are conducted through the provision of enabling environment, the Commission assured that it will not leave anything to chance in ensuring that security is provided for election personnel and materials during the polls.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security is provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

- Advertisement -

“This is particularly significant to the Commission given the current insecurity challenges in various parts of the country and the fact that the National Youth Service Corps members constitute the core of the Polling Unit Election officials.”

Mahmoud charged all security personnel in particular and all elected officials in general to be security-conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment, adding that they must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times.

Reacting in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Tuesday, January 12, Afenifere said attempts to cancel the polls will not be unacceptable.

Ajayi said that the polls slated for February and March this year should not only be conducted successfully, but winners must be sworn into office on May 29, 2023, as stipulated in the Amended 1999 Constitution.

“But we feel that there is the need to let anyone thinking of postponement or cancellation of the elections that such a thing is and will remain unacceptable, no matter the reason,” Afenifere said in the statement.

“We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too, to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held. There was also insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped.

“Afenifere felt the need to sound this note of warning so that whoever may be thinking of postponing or altering the election calendar should know that such a thing would not be accepted.”

- Advertisement -

The group added, “In Nigeria, there is often the tendency to fly a kite. Most of the times, such kites are on policies or steps that were usually not in the best interest of the Nigerian public. This is why it is very important to clearly sound this note of warning without any ambiguity.

“This is why we are stating clearly that Nigerians are prepared for the elections just as the whole world is awaiting the elections. Nothing whatsoever should alter the schedule or cause postponement let alone cancellation.”

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Banking and Finance

Nigeria’s debts have exceeded limit, contravened law – Adebajo

THE chief executive of CFG Advisory, Adetilewa Adebajo, says borrowings by the Debt Management...
Banking and Finance

Redesigned Currency: CBN to monitor, enforce circulation by commercial banks

Three weeks to the expiration in legal tender of the N200, N500 and N1000...
Impact

Immigration sacks four personnel, demotes 14 over misconduct

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others over...
Health

Nigerian doctors threaten to embark on strike

MEDICAL doctors in Nigerian government hospitals, under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of...
Media Opportunities

ICFJ seeks nominations for 2023 Knight International Journalism Award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is seeking nominations for the 2023 ICFJ Knight International Journalism...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Nigeria’s debts have exceeded limit, contravened law – Adebajo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.