Attack on INEC facilities: IG advises electoral body to relocate offices, materials

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State to consider relocating its offices or vital materials to safer places.

Baba gave the order on Friday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while addressing personnel of the force as part of activities marking his visit to the state.

“Existing INEC offices across the state should be relocated to safer places if possible. But if not, important materials should be relocated to safer places,” he said.

The IG also urged police personnel in the state to ensure that the continued burning of INEC’s offices stop immediately.

He wanted the personnel to do all within their power to protect INEC facilities and other public facilities in the state.

“The mode of attack by these hoodlums is complex because they throw bombs and dynamites, among others, from distances.

“We believe that in addition to providing physical security at the INEC offices, you should liaise with its officials to provide offices for our personnel,” Baba said.

He appreciated the efforts of the men and women of the command and encouraged them to continue to do more.

“I appreciate all your efforts to protect lives and property in Ebonyi and the various forms of assistance by the state government to the force,” he said.

The IG also suggested that the state government allow the police to supervise and regulate the activities of the Ebubeagu security outfit.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, thanked the Baba for the visit, saying it boosted the morale of his men.

He promised that personnel of the command would redouble their efforts in securing the lives and property of the citizens.