26.3 C
Abuja

MRA asks NBC to disclose licence fees payments, debts owed by TV stations

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
MRA
MRA logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A CIVIL society organisation, the Media Rights Agenda, (MRA) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to disclose the status of payment of licence fees by all broadcasting platforms operating in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, the MRA also sought the amount of indebtedness of broadcast stations to the NBC, especially in terms of licence fees.

The request, made pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, was addressed to the Director-General of the commission, Mallam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah.

The MRA requested, in the application, the status of payment of each of the licensed broadcasting stations from the date of its licence to date of the request.

It added, “Besides, for broadcasting corporations that are owned by various State Governments, which were included in the list of broadcasting stations whose broadcast licencles were announced by the Commission as announced by its Director-General in his press briefing on Friday, August 19, 2022, the NBC should provide a breakdown of the amount of indebtedness by each of the radio stations and each of the television stations owned by the respective State-owned broadcasting corporations.”

The NBC had on August 19, 2022 revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, Rhythm FM and some other stations.

Ilelah said the revocation followed the stations’ failure to renew their broadcast licences.

He directed the Commission’s state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shutdown of the operations of the stations within the next 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

However, on August 26, 2022, the NBC suspended the shut-down.

Saying the suspension was temporary, Ilelah attributed it to a follow-up meeting the NBC held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and other critical stakeholders in the industry.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

INEC to work with EU to deliver free, fair elections

THE chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that...
News

Attackers of Ifeanyi Ubah should be promptly punished — Peter Obi

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the Sunday attack...
Media Opportunities

INMA offers Elevate scholarships for media professionals

THE International News Media Association, (INMA), with support from the Google News Initiative, is accepting applications...
News

Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflow drops by $2.96bn in Q1 2022

NIGERIA's foreign exchange inflow dropped by $2.96 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of...
Education

Court adjourns FG’s suit against ASUU

A SUIT the Federal government filed against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleINEC to work with EU to deliver free, fair elections

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.