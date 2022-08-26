26.1 C
Abuja

NBC suspends shutdown of indebted broadcast stations

Featured NewsNews
Vincent Ufuoma
NBC IPOB
File Photo: NBC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Broadcast Commission (NBC) has suspended the shutdown of indebted broadcast stations across the country.

The NBC had on August 19 announced the revocation of the licences of African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television and 50 other broadcast stations over their failure to pay licence renewal fees.

In a statement released on Friday, NBC Director General Balarabe Shehu said the Commission has decided to suspend the shutdown of the broadcast stations.

Shehu explained that the suspension was temporary.

He also attributed the suspension to a follow-up meeting the NBC held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and other critical stakeholders in the industry.

The NBC DG expressed appreciation to the BON, the affected licensees and broadcast industry stakeholders for their responses and interventions.

Parts of the statement read, “The National Broadcasting Commission, on Friday, August 19th, 2022, issued a shutdown notice to licenses that are indebted to the Commission.

- Advertisement -

“Following the ultimatum, the Commission received positive responses from the debtor Licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry.

“Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with Executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical Stakeholders in the industry, the Commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted Broadcast stations all over the Country.

“We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and Broadcast Stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.”

The Commission, however, noted that it was not unaware of the difficulties the shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders and stated that it will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

“The Commission is not unaware of the difficulties this shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders but must state that the Commission will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.”

The ICIR reported that NBC decided to shutdown the broadcast stations due to the failure of the media organisations to renew their licenses, thereby accruing debts amounting to a total of N2.66 billion.

However, the Commission’s action had attracted condemnations from both media practitioners and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the country.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Timing of shutdown of NNPP Borno office wrong – Zulum

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum has ordered the unsealing of the New Nigerian Peoples...
Diaspora News

NiDCOM not giving up on Diaspora voting – Chairman

THE Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said it will continue to engage the...
Diaspora News

How the Igbo culture is gaining acceptance in the US state of Minnesota

FOR nearly three decades, the Igbo ethnic majority group from South-East Nigeria has colourfully...
Judiciary

Human rights lawyer Effiong regains freedom after one month in custody

HUMAN rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong was released from the Uyo Correctional Centre in Akwa Ibom State on...
Conflict and Security

Army rescues three kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari

THE Nigerian army has rescued some victims from a gang of armed kidnappers in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTiming of shutdown of NNPP Borno office wrong – Zulum

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.