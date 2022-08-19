23.1 C
Abuja
23.1 C
Abuja

Why FG revoked licences of AIT, Silverbird, 50 other broadcast stations

Business and EconomyMedia News
Vincent Ufuoma
Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has explained why it revoked the licences of African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television and 50 other broadcast stations across the country.

NBC Director General Balarabe Shehu, who announced the development in a statement on Friday, said it was due to the failure of the affected stations to renew their broadcast licences amounting to N2.66 billion.

According to the Commission, a two-week waiver was given to them in May to do so after which they risked the revocation of their licences.

But three months after the publication, the NBC said some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance,” the statement said.

The broadcast regulator said the continued operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security”.

It called on other broadcast stations yet to renew their licences for the present duration to do so within the next 30 days or risk punishment.

- Advertisement -

The NBC said Friday’s list is the first batch of offenders, adding that a second batch will soon be released.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences,” the statement added.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has said it would work with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Below is the full list of affected stations:

  1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
  2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos
  3.  Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa
  4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt
  5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos
  6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin
  7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network
  8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
  9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
  10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
  11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
  12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
  13. FM Benin Linksman International Ltd
  14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja
  15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan
  16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt
  17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
  18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
  19. Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos
  20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos
  21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan
  22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
  23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta
  24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun
  25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan
  26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun
  27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure
  28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin#
  29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
  30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)
  31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
  32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
  33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
  34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
  35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
  36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
  37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
  38. Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
  39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
  40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
  41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
  42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
  43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
  44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
  45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
  46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
  47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
  48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
  49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
  50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
  51. Lagos DSB
  52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)
Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Osun State govt declares public holiday for Isese Day

THE Osun State Government has declared Monday, August 22, 2022, as a public holiday...
Crime

Police confirm killing of lawyer in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a lawyer, Benedict Azza, in...
News

Stakeholders blame corruption for rise in cost of governance

STAKEHOLDERS have identified corruption in the public sector as the reason for the rise...
Politics and Governance

2023: CAN issues guidelines for Christian voters

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (PFN) has released a framework to guide members on...
Business and Economy

NBC revokes licences of AIT, Silverbird TV, others

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOsun State govt declares public holiday for Isese Day

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.