Why FG revoked licences of AIT, Silverbird, 50 other broadcast stations

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has explained why it revoked the licences of African Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television and 50 other broadcast stations across the country.

NBC Director General Balarabe Shehu, who announced the development in a statement on Friday, said it was due to the failure of the affected stations to renew their broadcast licences amounting to N2.66 billion.

According to the Commission, a two-week waiver was given to them in May to do so after which they risked the revocation of their licences.

But three months after the publication, the NBC said some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance,” the statement said.

The broadcast regulator said the continued operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security”.

It called on other broadcast stations yet to renew their licences for the present duration to do so within the next 30 days or risk punishment.

The NBC said Friday’s list is the first batch of offenders, adding that a second batch will soon be released.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences,” the statement added.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has said it would work with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Below is the full list of affected stations:

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd) FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd) FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd) FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd) FM Benin Linksman International Ltd Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin# Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd) Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation Niger State Broadcasting Corporation Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation Imo State Broadcasting Corporation Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation Borno State Broadcasting Corporation Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation Lagos DSB Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)