ICFJ seeks nominations for 2023 Knight International Journalism Award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is seeking nominations for the 2023 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award.

Nominees can be reporters, editors, technologists, media managers, or citizen journalists who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean, or the Middle East.

The award reflects the mission of ICFJ’s Knight Fellowships, which create and spread news innovation to better engage communities and improve lives. The program is supported by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for an award.

The winners will be honored on November 2 at ICFJ’s 2023 Tribute to Journalists.

Candidates who meet the awards criteria may nominate themselves.

The deadline for submission of nominations is February 5. Interested applicants can apply here.