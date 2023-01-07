35.1 C
Abuja

NSCDC resolved more than 500 farmers/herders disputes through ADR – spokesperson

News
Bankole Abe
NSCDC operatives
NSCDC Operatives
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had resolved more than 500 farmers/herders disputes in the state through alternative dispute resolution.

The corps said its operatives also recovered 1,100 railway slippers from vandals in 2022 in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Habeeb Badamasi, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said, “We mediated between farmers and herders through our Agro Rangers unit, which could have resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

“More than 500 cases were resolved through alternative dispute resolution by the PCR unit.”

He disclosed that four suspects were apprehended in connection with the railway slippers, while five others were arrested for vandalising armoured electricity cables.

He added that the command had opened more area and divisional offices across the 23 local governments to enhance its activities in the state.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson said that the state Commandant, Yahaya Adah, had placed a female squad in schools as part of the Safe Schools Initiative, and promised that the team would tackle vices such as cultism among students.

In another development, the NSCDC debunked a viral message via social media platforms regarding an aptitude test on January 8.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Corps, Olusola Odumosu.

The corps described the message as “fake, misleading and a calculated attempt by fraudsters and cyber criminals to take advantage of the recruitment process.”

The NSCDC warned the public not to fall victim to job scammers, and urged them to remain calm and patient for authentic updates and information on the recruitment process.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

2023 Inview

2023: Things to watch out for in South-West

SEVERAL issues ranging from insecurity and post-election crises are some of the things to...
Elections

2023: El-Zakzaky denies endorsing Peter Obi

SHIITE Muslim leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has denied reports alleging that he endorsed the Labour...
News

2023: Crowds at political rallies are hired – Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has...
News

NDDC: Wike tells new board to focus on regional development projects

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has advised the new board of...
News

Naira Redesign: Why new notes stain white surfaces – NSPM

THE Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM) has addressed concerns raised by the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Things to watch out for in South-West

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.