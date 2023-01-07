NSCDC resolved more than 500 farmers/herders disputes through ADR – spokesperson

THE Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had resolved more than 500 farmers/herders disputes in the state through alternative dispute resolution.

The corps said its operatives also recovered 1,100 railway slippers from vandals in 2022 in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Habeeb Badamasi, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said, “We mediated between farmers and herders through our Agro Rangers unit, which could have resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

“More than 500 cases were resolved through alternative dispute resolution by the PCR unit.”

He disclosed that four suspects were apprehended in connection with the railway slippers, while five others were arrested for vandalising armoured electricity cables.

He added that the command had opened more area and divisional offices across the 23 local governments to enhance its activities in the state.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson said that the state Commandant, Yahaya Adah, had placed a female squad in schools as part of the Safe Schools Initiative, and promised that the team would tackle vices such as cultism among students.

In another development, the NSCDC debunked a viral message via social media platforms regarding an aptitude test on January 8.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Corps, Olusola Odumosu.

The corps described the message as “fake, misleading and a calculated attempt by fraudsters and cyber criminals to take advantage of the recruitment process.”

The NSCDC warned the public not to fall victim to job scammers, and urged them to remain calm and patient for authentic updates and information on the recruitment process.