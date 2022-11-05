24.1 C
Abuja

Security operatives rescue kidnapped wife of NSCDC Head of Special Intelligence Squad

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),
THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says security operatives have rescued Victoria, the wife of the agency’s Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Appollos Dandaura, from kidnappers.

Victoria was rescued unhurt at about 9.20pm on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, after a successful joint operation by a combined team of various security agencies.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Friday by the NSCDC Director, Public Relations Office (PRO), Olusola Odumosu.

Victoria was kidnapped at her residence in Gidi-Gidi, around the Cattle market, Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at about 7pm by unknown gunmen who stormed her residence and shot sporadically in the air before whisking her away at gunpoint.

Odumosu stated, “She was rescued unhurt after a successful joint operation by a combined tactical team comprising men of NSCDC CG’SSIS, NSCDC Counter-Terrorism Operatives (CTU), and NSCDC Special Female Squad.”

He added that the rescue operation was in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The PRO said that Ezekiel Dandaura, a younger brother to the head of the CG’SSIS who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, was still receiving medical treatment, and was in a stable situation.

He expressed the appreciation of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, to sister security agencies for their efforts, maximum support and cooperation in the rescue operation.

Audi assured the general public that the Corps, under his watch, would continue to protect lives, properties and all critical infrastructure in the country. 

