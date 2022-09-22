21.1 C
Abuja

NSCDC arrests fake soldier in Nassarawa

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
NSCDC logo
THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command, has arrested a man parading himself as a soldier.

The man who was identified as Moses Ayaka, 32, was arrested in Keffi-Wambai, Lafia Local Government Area of the state, after allegedly defrauding 22 persons to the tune of N440,000.

While parading the suspect on Wednesday at the NSCDC headquarters in Lafia, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Jerry Victor, said Ayaka was arrested on September 9, 2022, at about 5 pm, adding that he was caught with various items belonging to the military.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and told the command that some of the items were sold to him by one Lance Corporal (LCPL), Gabriel serving in Maiduguri, Borno State, and LCPL Daniel, serving in Calabar, Cross-River State.

Victor said the suspect attributed the act to the handiwork of the devil and pleaded for leniency, adding that he would be prosecuted after investigation.

Items recovered by the command include a set of camouflage P-Cap tie, a military inner vest, a jack-knife and a motorcycle the suspect allegedly stole from one of his victims.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleSenate confirms Ariwoola as CJN

