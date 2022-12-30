33.1 C
Continental Reinsurance seeks entries for Pan-African Re/Insurance journalism awards

Blessing Otoibhi
Continental Reinsurance
Continental Reinsurance
THE Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards, sponsored by Continental Reinsurance, seeks works that have raised awareness and understanding of the insurance or reinsurance sector in Africa.

The competition offers four awards: Best Re/Insurance Print Article (in English), Best Re/Insurance Broadcast (TV/Radio) Article (in English), Best Re/Insurance Online Article (in English), and Best Re/Insurance French and Arabic entry – Print, Online or Broadcast (Radio/TV).

Works can be an article published in print or online or a broadcast radio/television clip in English, French or Arabic. Entrants have to be based in an African country.

The review period is the 12 months leading up to the submission deadline date. Only one article can be entered for each category.

Business journalists can apply for this award.

The deadline for the submission of entries is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

