Controversy surrounds former Golden Eaglets star Amoo’s conviction

CONTROVERSY is trailing the conviction of former Golden Eaglets winger Akinkunmi Amoo, by a Danish court.

Amoo, popularly known as the “Nigerian Messi”, was sentenced to a one-year jail term by a Danish court after being found guilty of indecent assault, attempted rape, and rape in a sexual relationship other than intercourse.

However, the player’s Nigeria representative, UDE Sports Management Agency, has strongly reacted to the news that the 21-year-old footballer has been jailed and is threatening legal action against Nigerian media outlets that published the story.

Chairman of UDE Sports Uche Dominic Egbukwu, in a statement, expressed outrage at the Nigerian media for disclosing Amoo’s name as the convict, contrary to the name ban imposed by the Danish court.

Egbukwu has vowed to take legal action against all Nigerian media organisations that published the story unless they issue an unreserved apology within the next 72 hours.

Under Sections 24 and 25 of the Nigerian Cybercrime Act 2015, publishing fake news is considered an offense and carries a minimum punishment of three years.

The Danish court, on Friday, June 23, 2023, reportedly handed down an unconditional prison sentence of one year to the player, along with deportation from Denmark and a six-year ban from entering the country.

However, the representation agency has vehemently denied the accuracy of the reports and maintains that Amoo is still training with his club, FC Copenhagen.

“I have spoken to my player and his club officials, and they have confirmed to me that the news about his conviction and jail sentence is not the correct narrative. He is presently training with the club,” Egbukwu said.

He further revealed that an appeal had been filed by their lawyer, as the case was still ongoing in court.

Egbukwu who expressed disappointment in the Nigerian media for disseminating what he claims to be false narratives, added that due to the name ban in the Danish press, an official statement from Amoo cannot be provided at this time.

He stressed his agency’s commitment to fighting for justice, stating, “Unfortunately, this case is blackmail, and we will continue to fight for justice. Akin was not sent to jail.”

Similarly, the player’s elder brother Sunday Amoo, debunked the report of his being sentenced to prison in Denmark, during a chat with sports journalist Tobi Samuel Adepoju, dismissing Akinkunmi’s jail sentencing report as false.

Adepoju in a tweet on Tuesday wrote: “We appreciate everyone that has reached out to us, Akin is fine & he was not sent to jail. He has been injured & he is just coming back from injury. When the court permits, he will release a statement. He is not in prison, he is scheduled to train this morning.”

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the verdict against Amoo was delivered on Friday, June 23, 2023 by a dissenting magistrate in the Copenhagen District Court, following his arrest on September 10, 2022.

He was released on bail on October 7 after Danish authorities filed criminal charges against him and the trial spanned most of June, receiving significant media attention, given Amoo’s reputation as a talented football player.

As the sentence was read out, Amoo reportedly stood in the middle of the courtroom, visibly shaken by the outcome. He was handed an unconditional prison sentence of one year.

Additionally, due to the defense and the convicted party appealing the verdict immediately, a name ban in the case was extended, despite objections from Ekstra Bladet.

Amoo’s appeal will provide an opportunity for the case to be reviewed and reevaluated by a higher court.