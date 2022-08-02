21.6 C
Abuja

Irish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Nigeria

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Tom Clonan and others during the protest
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

RETIRED Irish Army Captain and serving senator Thomas Martin Clonan, joined a protest staged by members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community at the Nigerian Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

The protest held last Thursday, sought to compel the Nigerian Government to overturn the execution of three Nigerian men found guilty of homosexuality and rape in Bauchi State, North-East Nigeria.

Clonan argued that the trio of Abdullahi Beti, 30, Kamilu Ya’u, 20, and Malam Haruna, 70, had no legal representation when they faced a ‘Kangaroo court’ on June 30.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our LGBTQ+  Brothers & Sisters,” the Senator tweeted during the protest.

The three men were arrested by Hisbah Vanguard, an outfit set up to promote Islamic virtue, for committing the offense of homosexuality at Gwada village in Ningi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Hisbah Vanguard spokesperson Adamu Dankafi said the men were accused of raping two brothers aged 10 and 12 after drugging them.

The accused were brought before a Sharia court in Ningi, which sentenced them to death by stoning, under Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and a provision of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i, a book that is used to interpret Sharia law.

- Advertisement -

Trial Judge Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi passed the sentence after the three men allegedly confessed to the crime.

Federal law prohibits all forms of homosexual activities and prescribes up to 14 years imprisonment for those found culpable.

However, homosexuality is considered an act worse than adultery in Islam and LGBT persons in Northern Nigeria face the death penalty.

Bauchi is among 12 states in the North where Sharia law is in operation alongside common criminal justice.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Insecurity: 7,222 killed, 3,823 abducted in seven months – Report

BANDITRY and terrorist attacks have escalated across Nigeria, leading to the death of 7,222...
News

Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans facemask use in Kogi

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring commercial sex workers...
Crime

NDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has raided and dismantled two...
Conflict and Security

VIDEO: Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims narrate surviving 75 days of terror

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting The ICIR) spoke exclusively to victims and relevant...
Health and Environment

Over 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN

Over 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are denied benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOver 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN
Next articleVIDEO: Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims narrate surviving 75 days of terror

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.